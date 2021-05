The word classic is thrown around loosely these days but Reebok is bringing back a staple in their archives with the Reebok Instapump Fury OG “Citron”. Originally designed by sneaker design legend Steve Smith in 1994, the Reebok Instapump Fury has been a mainstay for sneakerheads, and this reissue is true to the OG. The upper consists of a black mesh base with red overlays and most notably the citron Pump bladder. Reebok Pump technology utilizes an air bladder in the upper with a built in pump and release valve to give wearers a snug and supportive fit to their liking. A carbon fiber plate is used for stability without sacrificing weight and Reebok’s Hexalite cushioning system in the heel for comfort and impact protection.