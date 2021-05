A new public park skimming the surface of the Hudson River atop 132 concrete "tulips" opened Friday for New Yorkers eager to emerge from a year of onerous pandemic restrictions. Little Island, which can be accessed free-of-charge by two pedestrian bridges, offers lush green spaces and scenic views into southern Manhattan and New Jersey for those who want to get away without getting away. Its opening follows the lifting of most of New York's coronavirus restrictions last Wednesday, when more than 60 percent of the 8.4 million population had received at least one dose of vaccine. "I am so happy to be here today as New York has suffered so much during this pandemic," said Barbara Kenner, a 60-year-old office manager who is currently unemployed.