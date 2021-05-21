newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Chick-Fil-A Fans Think This Controversial Ingredient Might Be Why Its Chicken Sandwich Is So Good

By Ashley Steinberg
mashed.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChick-fil-A has had its fair share of controversial instances. Before 2012, the company was called out for its consistent donations to, and seeming support of, ani-LGBTQ organizations. The Christian Post reported that Chick-fil-A's then-CEO (and son of the company's founder) Dan Cathy said on a radio show in 2012 that "we are inviting God's judgment on our nation" by supporting same-sex marriage. Since the backlash faced there, the company stopped donating to some but not all of the aforementioned groups. And in 2019, they finally refocused their charitable donations, instead giving to "education, homelessness and hunger," reported USA Today.

www.mashed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#Allergic Reactions#Ani Lgbtq#The Christian Post#Usa Today#Everyday Health#Pickle Juice#Peanuts#Peanut Oil#Controversial Opinions#Moderation#Backlash#Artificially Mimic Umami#Fair Share#God#Controversial Instances#Msg Dates#Not So Great Reactions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
FDA
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why One McDonald's Is Offering Interviewees A Free Chicken Sandwich

While the restaurant industry was one of the job sectors to take the hardest hits during the pandemic, there's one type of eating establishment that's still suffering a desperate shortage of workers even now that we're all creeping back out from under cover. As the headline reads on a recent Go Banking Rates article, "Fast Food Restaurants Can't Even Give Jobs Away."
Wheeling, WVPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Chick-Fil-A Will Soon Start Limiting Its Sauces

In an email obtained by WTRF, the television news channel for Wheeling, West Virginia, Chick-fil-A has announced that they will begin to limit the amount of sauce packets they distribute to customers. Entrées will warrant only one sauce packet, while each meal may receive two sauces, and a box of 30 nuggets will be eligible for three. The restaurant explained that due to shortages within the sauce industry, they received a smaller amount than usual. Presumably when things quiet on that front, the limits will lift. In their report, Fox News noted that Moe's Southwest Grill, McAllister's Deli, and Schlotzsky's have all resorted to similar measures.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Position On The Controversial Is-A-Hot-Dog-A-Sandwich Debate

Hot dogs are an American staple. They are convenient, customizable, substantial, and satisfying. They are the go-to grub of quick and easy desk lunches, baseball games, tailgates, backyard barbecues, and bustling city sidewalks. Like many different types of fare (pizza and barbecue sauce, for instance), cities across the country like to boast about their unique styles of hot dog with mouthwatering combinations of condiments and local toppings.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Hilarious 'Sign War'

In the last few years, many fast food restaurants have proven to have quite the sense of humor. Wendy's, Burger King, and KFC — to name a few— have gone viral many times over for their harsh yet hilarious roasting of displeased customers on Twitter. Domino's once ranked its customers in order from least to most annoying (via Mirror). And who could ignore the endless April Fool's jokes, from the gallon of Papa John's iconic garlic dipping sauce (we wish!) to Auntie Anne's pretzel-scented perfume (via Reader's Digest)?
Restaurantstribuneledgernews.com

Chick-fil-A’s new trademark application suggests it’s preparing to launch a chicken wing restaurant this year

America’s largest specialty chicken chain is getting into the “virtual kitchen game,” reports say. Business Insider reports Chick-fil-A has plans for a virtual concept that will feature chicken wings, roasted chicken, salads, and more. The report was substantiated by a new trademark application filed May 4 with U.S. regulators. Chick-fil-A...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

Great American wing rush! Nation's hunger for fried chicken sandwiches has factories poultry as fast as they can - but fast food joints say there's still not enough

Fast food joints and other restaurants are having a hard time keeping up with demand as the chicken sandwich craze shows no sign of letting up, with McDonald's the latest entrant into the game. Some restaurants are even reporting shortages - telling customers to come back another time because they're...
Food & DrinksPosted by
1077 WRKR

Mom Would Think This Chicken Wing Shortage Is So Funny

If you haven't heard the news, after a year of toilet paper, sardine, and what not shortages, we are now on to chicken wings. Now for the better part of probably the past two decades, chicken wings along with beer (and don't forget the beer) have become a staple of American hanging out. But like the song lyric goes, "you don't know what you go until you lose it". Hooters came and went, other wing places are still there, but have all had to struggle through the pandemic, but now a shortage has developed and all of the sudden people are lost without their wings.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Why Burger King Was Once Sued Over Its Croissan'wich

It would be interesting to learn how many people pray for something to be wrong with the food they buy. Even though slugs chomping through lettuces and fingernails found in packets of chips are revolting horrors to suffer, the opportunities to exploit the misfortune of businesses are vast. Not only...
Restaurantswgnradio.com

Chick-fil-A to debut delivery-only service offering chicken wings alongside ‘classic’ menu items

(NEXSTAR) – Chick-fil-A’s plans for its virtual restaurant concept — which will offer chicken wings among other new menu items — is nearly ready to take flight. This week, the chicken chain announced plans to debut a delivery-only kitchen concept called Little Blue Menu, in honor of the original “blue” menus provided to diners at the Hapeville Dwarf House, a restaurant opened by Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946. According to Chick-fil-A, Little Blue Menu will serve up items from the “classic” Chick-fil-A menu as well as “a variety of different cuisines” including salads, roasted chicken and chicken wings.
Food & DrinksCNN

Pringles is entering the fried chicken sandwich wars with its new flavor

New York (CNN Business) — The never ending fast food fried chicken sandwich wars are entering a whole new dimension. Pringles is partnering with Wendy's for its newest chip flavor that's based on the chain's spicy chicken sandwich. The end result is a potato crisp that mixes the "fiery spice blend" of the chicken sandwich and a "perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite" of a Pringles, the company said in a press release.
Dallas, NCkiss951.com

Gas AND Chick-Fil-A Sauce Shortage Might Be Because Of LauRen’s Husband

We’ve been telling me all week DO NOT HOARD GAS! However, there is something my husband is guilty of hoarding… condiments. He always grabs handfuls of sugar, ketchup, Chick-fil-a sauce, and to-go silverware. It’s so embarrassing!. Not only is there a gasoline supply crisis this week due to the ransomware...
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Tired of sandwiches, Chick-fil-A flies into the chicken wing game

The chicken sandwich frenzy is far from over, and the wing battle has been slowly simmering to the point where there’s a nationwide shortage. All this chicken fever is likely putting a dent in the environment, too. That is a chaotic amount of chicken. I never thought I’d be thinking about chicken this much in my entire life.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Newsweek

Why is There a Chick-fil-A Sauce Shortage? Chain Limits Number of Dips Per Customer

Chick-fil-A customers who love their extra sauce will be limited on the number of dips they receive due to an industry wide supply shortage. The Atlanta, Georgia based fast food chain cautioned its customers on Monday about not being able to receive some of their menu items such as their wide array of dipping sauces, KSL reported. Customers will be rationed only one sauce per entrée, two for each meal and three for an order of 30 chicken nuggets.