Chick-Fil-A Fans Think This Controversial Ingredient Might Be Why Its Chicken Sandwich Is So Good

If you haven't heard the news, after a year of toilet paper, sardine, and what not shortages, we are now on to chicken wings. Now for the better part of probably the past two decades, chicken wings along with beer (and don't forget the beer) have become a staple of American hanging out. But like the song lyric goes, "you don't know what you go until you lose it". Hooters came and went, other wing places are still there, but have all had to struggle through the pandemic, but now a shortage has developed and all of the sudden people are lost without their wings.