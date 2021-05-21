newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

15 Genius Garage Storage Ideas to Get You Organized

By Jill Gleeson
countryliving.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're like us, you're probably using your garage for anything but a place to park your ride. And that's because it's become a warehouse for all of the stuff you can't find room for in or around your home, like toys, cleaning supplies, gardening equipment, and tools. Getting the space clean and orderly has probably been on your to-do list for ages, which is why we searched far and wide for the best garage storage ideas. Whether you're looking to give the area a whole top-to-bottom makeover, or just want a convenient, tidy method to sock away your family's bikes, we have what you need.

www.countryliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Ideas#Toys#Diy#Garage#Toy Storage#Genius#Clever Concepts#Gardening Equipment#Boxes#Must Have Gadgets#Cleaning#Supplies#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

4 Little Ways to Make Your Pantry Feel Bigger, According an Expert Home Stager

The kitchen in my apartment is small. Because of that, I have what I fondly refer to as a “pantryette” — a single cabinet acting as my pantry. As you can probably imagine, using a cabinet as a pantry can make storage a bit of a challenge. But if you’re like me, or even if you have an actual pantry that’s just on the small side, there are little ways for making it seem bigger. Here’s some pantry-maximizing wisdom from an expert home stager.
Interior DesignPosted by
StyleCaster

Tasteful Accent Benches With Storage That You Can Hide All of Your Clutter In

If your home is short on closet space or cabinets, an accent bench with storage is the perfect Trojan horse to add to your home. It accomplishes two important goals in one fell swoop. An accent bench serves as a place to sit and rest your feet on, but it can also be a huge space safer. Depending on the type of accent bench you purchase, you can either see your storage beneath the bench or have a hollow space inside your bench to put extra junk.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Mikrohus: A Scandinavian Style Tiny Home For Minimalist Living

There is a growing awareness of how our seemingly insignificant personal life choices can have potent and larger-than-life ripple effects on the people and the interconnected ecosystems all around us. So it's no surprise that interest in minimalism, small space living, and other less carbon-intensive lifestyles has exploded during the last few years. From North America to Europe, to Australia and Japan, these intertwined currents are making their mark and changing lives for the better.
Interior Designveranda.com

12 Designer Staircases That Will Inspire You to Paint the Stairs

Want to bring some color and flair into your home? Try painting the stairs! Especially if you're feeling timid about committing to a bold wall color, taking your favorite blue hues and lush green shades to the stairs is a whimsical way to bring in small dose of a bold, non-neutral color. While choosing the right paint color (or colors!) for your stairs may seem intimidating, we've reached out to the pros for inspiration from some of their favorite projects—and for tips on what colors work best. From Annie Sloan's dreamy countryside home in Oxford, England to Matthew Carter's chic Bahamian cottage, here are the colors we love most for achieving beautiful painted stairs.
Interior DesignMercury News

Home decor: 12 expert ways to brighten your home

Most savvy buyers of real estate know the popular mantra “Location, location, location.” However, fewer know that on the other side of the table savvy sellers have an equally important mantra: “Lighten, lighten, lighten.”. “We’ve long known that if you want to appeal to the greatest number of buyers, use...
Home & Gardenjacksonvillefreepress.com

Tiny House Living Cuts Cost, Corners Creates Space for Need Not What

The Great American Tiny House Show took over the Prime Osborn Convention Center with a display of homes for home buyers to inspect for a life of minimization. Attendees were able to tour more than 20 different types of tiny homes, including tiny houses on wheels, shipping container homes, park models, skoolies and DIY structures. A number of professional builders, DIYers, tiny house advocates and other speakers appeared on the main staged to answer questions, provide pamphlets and cost details to interested buyers. Since 2012, the tiny-house architectural and social movement has been advocates for downsizing living spaces, simplifying, and essentially “living with less.” “We’ve been looking into tiny houses for my autistic niece who is 16. The family plans to place a tiny house in her backyard so she can feel independent once she turns 18” said DIYer Amy Dyson pictured right with DIYer partner Krystal Goggins.
Home & Gardenarcamax.com

Everyday Cheapskate: Simple Organization and Storage Tips

"Sorry my place is such a mess!" If you have to pull out that one every time you welcome friends or family into your house, it might be time to get organized. Marla Cilley, also known as the FlyLady, calls that CHAOS: Can't Have Anyone Over Syndrome!. Organization is an...
Home & GardenGear Patrol

The Best Gear to Make Your Garage the Ultimate Workshop

The home garage, for those lucky enough to have one, can be the sanctuary of the at-home mechanic — and provide valuable space to a dedicated DIYer. The importance of having the right tools at the right time cannot be overstated...but what about the garage itself? After all, the space you do all your work could use a little gear love, too.
Interior Designthechronicle-online.com

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Home & Gardenshawneemissionpost.com

Bee Organized: “If you organize your kitchen, you can organize your life!”

Why not take action in the heart-of-the-home…the kitchen! We all spend valuable time in this space, which is why it’s vital to make this space function for you and your family. Having an organized kitchen and pantry is much more than pretty containers with labels or having your spices lined-up in perfect order. It doesn’t matter if your space is tiny or large, the benefits of having a well organized system in the kitchen will save you time, money, reduce stress and cleaning and will make time spent in your kitchen happy and productive!
LifestylePosted by
SheKnows

This Genius Expandable Colander Lets You Wash Veggies Hands-Free & In Style

Never in our lives did we ever think we’d call a colander chic, but the day has come — and we have this functional Fantcicoo product over at Amazon to thank. Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Home & Gardenlivingwellspendingless.com

How To Be The Most Organized Person You Know

Do you ever wish you could be a little (or a lot) more organized?. I think deep down, most of us have a picture of the person we’d like to be when it comes to being organized. You know who I’m talking about, right? That woman who’s got it all...
Interior Designhomedit.com

25 DIY Wreaths to Decorate Your Front Door This Summer

Summer is a host’s best friend. With the late hours of daylight and kids on summer break, it’s incredibly easy to fill up the calendar with dinner dates and game nights, and pool parties. When you have so many people coming through your home, you’re going to want some serious front door decorating ideas to spruce up the look of your entryway.
Home & GardenLifehacker

How to Declutter Your Home: A Start-to-Finish Guide

It’s hard to argue that most of us have a little too much stuff lying around, but getting rid of your stuff can be difficult. Maybe you’ve formed a personal attachment to certain items or you truly believe you’ll have a practical use for it someday. Most of the time, though, “personal value” means “guilt” and “someday” never comes.
Interior DesignBismarck Tribune

5 tricks to organize your home like a boutique hotel

What makes a hotel stay feel luxurious is often the simplest things: fluffy towels, clean sheets and mini toiletries there whenever you need them. Want to recreate that same sense of indulgence in your own space? Use these organization ideas to give your home the five-star treatment. 1. Restock (and...
Gardeningdiscoverweyburn.com

DIY Landscaping: Do it Right the First Time

While some travel budgets are being converted this year to renovation budgets, others are considering giving their yard a makeover, in order to create an outdoor oasis at home. Jodie Mantei, Prairie Sky Coop's Home Centre Division Manager, said some people may be DIY savvy, whether through experience or having...