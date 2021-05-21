newsbreak-logo
It took 'over 80 different developers' to review and fix 'mess' made by students who sneaked bad code into Linux

By Richard Speed
theregister.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLinux maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has sent in a pull request for Linux 5.13 aimed at dealing with grief caused by the antics of some students at the University of Minnesota. The fixes, for rc3 of version 5.13 of the kernel, included a terse note from Kroah-Hartman:. The majority here is...

www.theregister.com
