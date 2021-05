Sales of this cutting-edge fashion item will benefit Tone Madison's independent journalism. I did not set out to draw an unflattering portrait of former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. It just sort of happened, during a fast-paced online drawing workshop that illustrator Rachal Duggan hosted last week to benefit Tone Madison. Rachal didn't give us a name up front, but instead gave us descriptions of facial features, and workshop participants began putting it together, police-sketch style. I had my suspicions that Rachal was describing our beloved Soggy, but was not certain until she told us to draw that mustache, in all its salt-and-pepper virility.