Pinstriped Previews: Luis Gil looks to extend Somerset win streak

The Triple-A, Double-A, High-A, and Low-A seasons will all begin on Tuesday, May 4. It’s been a long time coming, as there was obviously no MiLB season last year. Remember, MLB restructured the minors this year, so the Yankees have a few new affiliates. I’ll cover all of this in a bit more detail tomorrow and Tuesday in advance of the season, but here is how the schedule breaks down per affiliate level: