Pinstriped Previews: Luis Gil looks to extend Somerset win streak
Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-4) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-12) LHP Mike Montgomery (0-2, 9.26 ERA) vs. RHP Steven Fuentes (0-1, 12.15 ERA) After winning the first two games of this series, the RailRiders lost Thursday night’s game in walk-off fashion to the Red Wings. Tonight, they will look to start a new winning streak as they send the 31-year-old southpaw, Mike Montgomery, to the mound.www.pinstripedprospects.com