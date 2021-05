This year, the Robbins Family Awards for Nursing Excellence at Memorial Sloan Kettering held a deeper significance. By early April 2020, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering had quickly surpassed 100. Personal protective equipment in New York was in high demand but short supply, and staff throughout the hospital were becoming patients themselves. With no end in sight to the seemingly unstoppable pandemic, MSK nurses did what they always do: Suit up and show up.