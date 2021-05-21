newsbreak-logo
ABA Journal wins 12 design and editorial awards

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ABA Journal recently took home a number of awards in two journalism contests—one for the national business press and the other for Chicago-area media. The ABA Journal received 10 national awards, including three national gold awards, in the 2021 Azbee Awards of Excellence, sponsored by the American Society of Business Publication Editors. The Journal also won two Peter Lisagor Awards in the contest sponsored by the Chicago Headline Club.

www.abajournal.com
