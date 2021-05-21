Former President Donald Trump planning to resume campaign-style rallies, including in Ohio

Campaign-style rallies featuring former President Donald Trump could be coming to Ohio soon after he announced plans to return to a series of battleground states, according to a report from CNN citing an interview with the media outlet One America News.

“We’ll be doing one in Florida, we’re going to do one in Ohio, we’re going to do one in North Carolina,” Trump told OAN, according to the report. “We’ll be announcing them very soon over the next week or two.”

The former President has not yet said whether he plans to run again for the Presidency in 2024.

It’s also not clear which portion of the state the 45th President may visit.