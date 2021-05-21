The Anthony Gargano Show 5-21-2021

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAnthony is getting pumped for Sixers-Wizards matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but is confused as to why people are fearful of the Wizards. Anthony is here to shut all of the fear down today! (0:00-21:36) Next, Sixers President Chris Heck joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline and says that this city has no idea what’s in store for when the Sixers make a deep playoff run! (21:36-46:18) Anthony then takes your calls, and a certain NBA superstar is offering discounted playoff tickets for fans, plus it’s time for Morning Thoughts (46:18-69:17) Then, ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline and is pumped for the Sixers-Wizards first round matchup (69:17-90:06) Next, Radio Play-By-Play Commentator for the Sixers, Tom McGinnis joins the show to preview the Sixers in the Playoffs, and believes that the Sixers can get even better the deeper they go (90:06-113:49) Then, Anthony takes more of your calls! CHOONIS, PLAY THE SONG! (113:49-135:54) Tim Legler then joins the show to preview the NBA Playoffs (135:54-160:00)Your calls conclude the show, and you already know what’s up; CHOONIS, PLAY THE SONG (160:00-END)

