Following His Mom’s Death, Prince Harry Used Alcohol & Drugs To Cope. Now, Therapy Helps

Over the past several weeks, Prince Harry has spoken more candidly about his life than ever before. He opened up about going to therapy on the podcast Armchair Expert, and now, he's given more details about his mental health journey. In newly released episodes of the documentary series "The Me You Can’t See" that he co-produced with Oprah Winfrey, the prince touchingly reveals the internal struggles he endured following the death of his mother, Princess Diana: "28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life," he said, revealing that he often experienced panic attacks and severe anxiety.