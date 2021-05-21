This mashup of Bruce Lee's 'Fist of Fury' with Grateful Dead is almost too good

Last summer, a few months before I turned 30, my mom called and said she wanted to buy me a watch for my birthday. I felt a little overwhelmed by her very kind and generous offer, not least of all because I’m not a watch guy. They’ve always felt clunky and uncomfortable and wholly unnecessary (we’ve got phones!). $25 Casios and $100,000 Rolexes inspire equal amounts of nothing inside me. In my mind, a perpetual calendar is one of those thick pads you keep on your desk and every morning you tear away a page to reveal a new Far Side comic. So when my mom gave me a rough budget and told me to find something I liked, I didn’t quite know where to start. The answer availed itself not long after.