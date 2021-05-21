newsbreak-logo
This mashup of Bruce Lee's 'Fist of Fury' with Grateful Dead is almost too good

By Dan Gentile
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few icons as beloved in San Francisco as actor Bruce Lee and psychedelic rockers the Grateful Dead. During the 1960s, Lee was in Oakland running a martial arts school while the Dead were turning Ashbury Street into a hippie epicenter. Although both were trailblazers in their own right, they occupied different lanes of San Francisco culture. However, one Reddit user found that the combination actually makes an excellent pairing, as evidenced by a surprisingly excellent mashup of the album "Live/Dead" and Lee's 1972 film "Fist of Fury" created by Redditor magnumdz, whose real name is Than Fox.

