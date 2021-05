SOUNDS LIKE: Concrete-shattering metalcore with an ambient flair. LATEST DROP: Colours We Won't Know (EP out Friday May 28th via UNFD) I’ve mainly been using an Ibanez RGD7UC. I purchased it from an online seller in 2016 and it’s been my go-to seven-string since. I love the feel and speediness that the neck holds, and the Tight-End bridge is comfortable and holds the string reliably. It’s stock loaded with a pair of BKP Aftermaths that are aggressive and punchy. Whilst I love the RGD and it has served me well, I do have a couple of guitars on order at the moment, which will replace it in my live rig.