Texas Family Ambush and Kill Innocent Black Man They ‘Mistakenly’ Believed Had Been Vandalizing Their Home
The Argueta family — 19-year-old Joe, his father Luis, mother Florinda and uncle Margarito Alcantar — claimed they were tired of their house in a suburban enclave west of Houston being vandalized. So, they set up a plot to “take care” of the situation. But instead of dealing with the person committing the crime, they are now accused of shooting and murdering an innocent neighbor they didn’t know, 29-year-old Black man Eddie Clark.www.diversityinc.com