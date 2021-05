While everyone has been fawning over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rumored reunion, her ex Alex Rodriguez apparently isn’t pleased. An insider told E! News the MLB legend is disappointed, especially since he and Lopez only broke up last month. “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” the source—who is close to the singer/actress—said. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”