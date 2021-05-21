Tribune shareholders approve sale to Alden Global Capital
Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country's largest newspaper chains, have approved a sale to Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Alden is also the majority shareholder of MediaNews Group, which owns the The Oakland Press, Macomb Daily, The Morning Sun, Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.www.macombdaily.com