Tribune shareholders approve sale to Alden Global Capital

CEO Dan Price announced six years that he planned to raise the minimum annual salary of employees at his company to $70,000.In order to do that, he had to cut into his own $1.1m pay package. Mr Price said in interviews that he chose to raise the salaries of his workers after discovering one of his employees had been secretly working a second job at McDonald's to live. "It was clear I was an awful CEO who was failing his employees. I gave her a raise to quit that job. No one should have to work two jobs to...