newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tribune shareholders approve sale to Alden Global Capital

By The Associated Press
Macomb Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country's largest newspaper chains, have approved a sale to Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Alden is also the majority shareholder of MediaNews Group, which owns the The Oakland Press, Macomb Daily, The Morning Sun, Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.

www.macombdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alden Global Capital#Tribune Publishing#Company President#Private Equity Firms#New York Daily News#Financial Firms#The Chicago Tribune#Medianews Group#The The Oakland Press#Macomb Daily#Denver Post#San Jose Mercury News#The Los Angeles Times#Chatham Asset Management#Mcclatchy#Fortress#Boston Herald#Shareholders#Sale#Newspaper Chain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyNPR

'Vulture' Fund Alden Global, Known For Slashing Newsrooms, Buys Tribune Papers

The hedge fund Alden Global Capital is known to strike fear in the hearts of journalists. It has a track record of buying up newspapers and slashing their newsrooms in search of profits. Today shareholders at one of the largest remaining newspaper chains voted to sell to Alden. It's about to become the sole owner of Tribune Publishing, which includes Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and many others. For more, we're joined by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. David, welcome back.
Businesswmay.com

Tribune Company Approves Sale To Hedge Fund

It could mark a major turning point in one of Illinois’s oldest media enterprises. The board of Tribune Publishing Company has approved a takeover by Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund with a reputation for acquiring media operations and then slashing staff and expenses. A number of staffers at the...
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

German Publisher Axel Springer in Talks to Buy Axios

In a sign of continuing consolidation in media all over the world, German publishing giant Axel Springer is in talks to buy up Axios in a deal said to be potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The information, which first reported the news, said Friday that Axios is seeking...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Watchdog Slams AT&T’s Latest Mega-Merger Three Years After ‘Disastrous’ Time Warner Acquisition Cost 45,000 Jobs – Julia Conley (05/21/2021)

Public interest group Common Cause was among the critics denouncing telecom giant AT&T’s latest merger on Monday as the company announced it had reached a $43 billion deal to consolidate the media company Discovery with WarnerMedia. The deal is expected to be finalized in mid-2022 and will combine cable networks...
BusinessDEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 5.21.21

JPMorgan Takes Another Crack at Healthcare, Starting With Its Own [WSJ]. The nation’s biggest bank is building a new unit that will work on health initiatives for its employees and invest $250 million in startups and technologies meant to make their healthcare more efficient and effective. The unit, dubbed Morgan Health, aims to create a model of employer-sponsored healthcare that results in better and more equitable care at a lower cost.
EconomyKPVI Newschannel 6

Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune's guild, says Friday's vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was "a very dark day for journalism." He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.
Economybizjournals

Denver Business Journal names new editor in chief

Kourtney Geers, who has served as managing editor of the Denver Business Journal since mid-2018, is the paper’s new editor in chief, top officials with the publication announced Thursday. Geers succeeds Rebecca Troyer, who left last month to become director of email publications for American City Business Journals, the Charlotte,...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Byron Allen goes to court again to battle for Black-owned media

The TV producer sued McDonald's Corp. for $10 billion on Thursday, alleging the fast-food giant is discriminating against Black-owned media companies like his. The suit is part of a bigger push by the 60-year-old entrepreneur to correct what he says has been decades of bias against Black-owned businesses. Allen says he'll publicly shame, organize boycotts against and sue companies that don't commit to supporting African-American-owned media outlets. Executives who stand in his way will see their careers end, he promises, left behind by the march of racial progress.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Media mogul Byron Allen files $10B lawsuit against McDonald’s, alleging racial discrimination in its ad spending

McDonald’s has been hit with a $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit from media companies owned by Byron Allen. The lawsuit alleges the Chicago-based burger chain pays higher prices to advertise with general market media companies than it does Black-owned companies, which submit pitches through a separate tier for content targeting African American audiences. The suit was filed Thursday in ...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

CEO who Fox News called ‘socialist’ for $70k minimum wage says company’s workforce has doubled

CEO Dan Price announced six years that he planned to raise the minimum annual salary of employees at his company to $70,000.In order to do that, he had to cut into his own $1.1m pay package. Mr Price said in interviews that he chose to raise the salaries of his workers after discovering one of his employees had been secretly working a second job at McDonald's to live. "It was clear I was an awful CEO who was failing his employees. I gave her a raise to quit that job. No one should have to work two jobs to...