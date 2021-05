On Friday, May 14th a statue of the crucifix was torn down and an American flag was burned at St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, New York. This occurrence is only the latest of a series of disturbing attacks against various Catholic institutions and parishes throughout the country. There have been at least 70 incidences of arson, vandalism and other destruction of Catholic churches and schools since May 2020, including the deliberate torching of the historic San Gabriel Mission in California and the crashing of a minivan through the front door at Queen of Peace Church in Florida where the man proceeded to ignite an incendiary device.