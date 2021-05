Maya Angelou and Dr. Sally Ride are the first in the list of 20 trailblazing women that are to be honored by the U.S. Mint on a new series of quarters. The poet and the Nasa astronaut will be featured on the backside of the coins which will debut in January 2022 and continue in circulation through 2025, as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The two women were announced as the first two honorees in April. The U.S. Mint said the heads of the coins “will continue to feature a likeness of George Washington designed in a manner to distinguish it from the current image.”