Just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs, the NHL is set to take a major change to its COVID-19 protocol. As first reported by TSN’s Frank Seravalli, the league has issued a memo to potential playoff clubs detailing new rules relaxing the restrictions initially implemented to combat the coronavirus. Once 85% of the team — including players, coaches and staff — have been fully vaccinated, there will be much more freedom granted in health and safety and social-interaction areas. This policy will also apply to on-ice officials, once 100% of the crew has been fully vaccinated. By “fully vaccinated,” the league requires that an individual be two weeks removed from their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.