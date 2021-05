Be sure to be listening to WILO from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday as Kevin Keith will be doing a live remote from the Frankfort Community Public Library. Kevin will be at the library for the Indiana Historical Society’s exhibit “In the Trenches of World War I”. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is a half-scale replica of the Tomb, will be on display outside of the Library from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.