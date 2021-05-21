Man who drowned in Lake Lanier Thursday night identified

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Cobb; Forsyth; Fulton; Gwinnett; Hall The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Forsyth County in north central Georgia Northeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia Northern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia Southwestern Hall County in north central Georgia Northeastern Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 151 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roswell, or 10 miles northeast of Marietta, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lawrenceville, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Milton, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Norcross, Flowery Branch, Dacula, Berkeley Lake, Rest Haven, Mountain Park, Mount Bethel, Sweat Mountain and Buford Dam-Lake Lanier Parks. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH