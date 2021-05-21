newsbreak-logo
Man who drowned in Lake Lanier Thursday night identified

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 19-year-old who drowned on Lake Lanier Thursday evening has been identified as Sathvik Kothapu, of Cumming, according to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Original story, May 21 2:34 p.m.:. The body of a 19-year-old man was recovered after he drowned on Lake Lanier Thursday evening.

