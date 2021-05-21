newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rutgers shows more depth heading into Schiano's 2nd season

By TOM CANAVAN
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Rutgers is going to have a lot more depth on its roster when Greg Schiano starts his second season back in charge of the Scarlet Knights' football program. Part of the increase has to do with some players returning for an extra season after the NCAA decided not to count the shortened COVID-19 campaign in 2020 against their eligibility. The other part is the Scarlet Knights added more talent through transfers and recruiting.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
95K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rutgers Football#Ncaa Football#Quarterback#The Scarlet Knights#The Scarlet White Spring#The Scartlet Knights#Ap#Shi#The Game#Piscataway#Sophomore Cole Snyder#One On One Matchups#Plays#Running#Game Plan#Freshman Evan Simon#Freshman Victor Konopka#Ankle Surgery#N J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Brendon White signs with New York Jets

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone without a Rutgers player being selected. However, there could very well be a Rutgers rookie playing on Sundays in the fall. Safety Brendon White has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets. Shortly after White signed, he was joined by Rutgers defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, who also went undrafted.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Monday Morning Kickoff

Rutgers football and Rutgers basketball are both going through an exciting time as there is an abundance of news coming out each day. The Rutgers football will pass the halfway point of spring practice this week while official visits are on the horizon. Recruiting remains on the upswing as the Scarlet Knight coaching staff are bringing in a host of visitors in June while it continues to fare very well with several targets.
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Greg Schiano to bring back Rutgers football spring awards

A small but notable part of Rutgers’ football tradition has been restored. The Scarlet Knights will reinstate several spring awards that honor a late former coach and two former players, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. The move sends former coach Chris Ash’s decision to do away with the awards into the dustbin of history along with white helmets, “The Hunt” and the time the identity of starting quarterback was treated like a (poorly-guarded) state secret before playing UMass.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Monday Notebook: The latest from Rutgers spring practice

Rutgers is six practices into its spring session with the midway point coming tomorrow. This is also the first time head coach Greg Schiano is going through spring ball since his return to Rutgers. Earlier today, he talked about the latest in Rutgers football. The two-deep. Rutgers returns a lot...
College Sports247Sports

Where Rutgers QB position stands after two weeks of spring practice

Rutgers is now six sessions into spring practice, which includes eight more practices and the spring game on Thursday, May 20th. The Scarlet Knights entered spring ball with Noah Vedral as the starting quarterback. He did not begin at 100 percent as he is still healing up from an ankle injury suffered at the tail end of last season. That has presented more of an opportunity for third-year sophomore Cole Snyder and redshirt freshman Evan Simon, along with fourth-year junior Johnny Langan. On Monday, head coach Greg Schiano assessed the quarterback play.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

A bigger, stronger Rutgers team now halfway through spring practice

The second year at Rutgers for Greg Schiano has been underway for quite some time. The team is now halfway through spring practice, although the offseason work began long before the first whistle sounded on the practice field a couple of weeks ago. The Scarlet Knights were able to go through an offseason of strength and conditioning for the first time since Schiano’s return. And over the past seven practices, the product has changed.
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Greg Schiano is looking for separation in Rutgers’ backup QB battle

It’s moving week for Rutgers’ spring backup quarterback competition. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano indicated rising sophomore Evan Simon and rising junior Cole Snyder are neck and neck for the No. 2 job behind starter Noah Vedral and alongside short-yardage specialist Johnny Langan. And he would like to see some separation soon.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano addresses quarterback progress this spring

Noah Vedral is the starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights. This was apparent coming into the spring. The Nebraska transfer battled some injuries during the 2020 season that sidelined him for some time. This allowed Artur Sitkowski to go under center and show what he can do. Ultimately, this led Sitkowski to the transfer portal and eventually to Illinois. Now, it is time for Greg Schiano and staff to figure out what the plan is behind Vedral come the fall.
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Is Rutgers’ Noah Vedral a starting QB lock? Any momentum for Scarlet Knights ice hockey? Mailbag

Let’s jump right into the latest Rutgers mailbag, powered by questions from Rutgers Sports Insider subscribers:. Have you heard anything recently about expanding our men’s ice hockey club to men’s and women’s Division-I, Big Ten varsity ice hockey? There are good case studies at [Penn State] and Arizona State that support such a transition. It’s time to get this on the radar screen! – Bruce in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LIVE from Greg Schiano Monday Press Conference

Football continues in Piscataway as spring practice has passed the halfway point at Rutgers. Head coach Greg Schiano is addressing the media in his second spring practice press conference. Click here for LIVE updates from the virtual presser. Sign up now for an annual VIP membership to Scarlet Nation and...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Rutgers Football news and notes -- Spring Ball Week 4

The Rutgers football team is set for spring practice No. 10 on Tuesday as the Scarlet Knights inch closer to the Scarlet-White game next Thursday. This week's notebook features some insight on the quarterbacks, special teams, how the team has powered through practice in the midst of finals and the like, and more.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Greg Schiano provides update on status of Rutgers QB Noah Vedral

Rutgers is still working through spring practice currently, having to delay the schedule because of a COVID-19 issue earlier in the spring. One of the big questions this offseason has been the status of starting quarterback Noah Vedral, who was injured late last season and is still recovering. Meeting with the media earlier this week, Schiano provided an update on the QB as the Scarlet Knights continue to work through spring ball.
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Why Jacob Allen’s commitment signals a big shift for Rutgers | Analysis

The final question of Greg Schiano’s press conference after the Rutgers spring game led to a telling answer. “It wasn’t a secret that when we arrived here, that was the biggest area of deficiency,” the coach said when asked about the state of the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line. “By sheer numbers alone, it was the biggest area of deficiency. We had to try to rebuild that anyway we could. Now that they have gotten stronger, they have had a year with [offensive line coach Andrew] Aurich working on technique and understanding scheme.”
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' spring game

Rutgers' 2021 version of spring practice is now in the books. The team completed its fifteenth spring session last night during the annual Scarlet-White Spring Game. The Scarlet team downed the White, 23-21, courtesy of a late 38-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio. The teams were split evenly for the intrasquad scrimmage which took place in front of 5,000 fans inside SHI Stadium. And now that spring practice is done, players will conduct their exit interviews with their position coaches today and break for the next month before a return for summer conditioning.