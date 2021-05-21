Rutgers shows more depth heading into Schiano's 2nd season

Noah Vedral is the starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights. This was apparent coming into the spring. The Nebraska transfer battled some injuries during the 2020 season that sidelined him for some time. This allowed Artur Sitkowski to go under center and show what he can do. Ultimately, this led Sitkowski to the transfer portal and eventually to Illinois. Now, it is time for Greg Schiano and staff to figure out what the plan is behind Vedral come the fall.