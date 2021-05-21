newsbreak-logo
Menasha, WI

Joyce Ann Jawson

merrillfotonews.com
 1 day ago

Joyce Ann Jawson, age 77, of Menasha, passed away with peace and grace on May 16, 2021.She was born into a large German family, the 13th of 15 children in Merrill WI. to the late August and Elsie Paul. She is reunited with her loving husband of 51 years, Jerry Jawson, who preceded her in 2017. Joyce graduated from Merrill High School and moved to Menasha in 1963. She worked at a Nursing home in Neenah in her early years, as a caregiver. In 1963, she met Jerry at a company gathering at Jefferson Park, Menasha. They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Menasha, in 1965. Together they raised three children, 8 grandchildren and 5great grandchildren. Survivors: Daughter Pam VandenHeuvel (Steve), Son Keith Jawson (Kelly), Daughter Teresa Jawson (Freddy). Grandchildren: Alisha Jenner John (Adam), Mikasa Jawson (Wyatt), Taylor VandenHeuvel, Tara VandenHeuvel, Blair VandenHeuvel, Shawna (Brad) Carter, Jacob (Briti) Parker, and Kallie Parker, Great grandchildren: Lauren and Jack Carter, Landyn and Brayden Parker, and Zendaya Scripture. Three siblings further survive Joyce: Sister Irma Stine, Fritz Paul (Beverly), Dave Paul (Jan). Her sister-in-law and friend Betty Paul, brother in-law John Jawson (Jayne),many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends further survive Joyce. Also preceding her in death are her Brothers Alfred Paul, Herbie Paul, Wally Paul, Mike Paul, Robert Paul, Lester Paul, and Donald Paul. Sisters Margret Goehe, Ursula Miller, Gisela Laatsch and Adeline Paul.

