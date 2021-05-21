newsbreak-logo
MLB

New Shirt: Boston Bangs

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 1 day ago

Kiké Hernández has been up and down on the field in his first year with the Red Sox, though more recently he's been up as he's brought his line up to .260/.312/.457 for a 109 wRC+. He's also been playing good defense all over the field when he's been healthy. Those are the biggest reasons the Red Sox brought him in this winter, but his personality doesn't hurt either. Hernández endeared himself to teammates and fans alike in his time with the Dodgers, and he's well on his way to doing the same with the Red Sox.

