ISP Trooper Squad Car Struck In Williamson County

ALTON - Alton Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Belle Street in Alton on Friday night and when they arrived, Deputy Chief Rob Franke said they saw flames and smoke coming from a room in the home. The firefighters attacked the blaze and the deputy chief said in 10 minutes or so had it under control. East Alton Fire Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District were called to assist, but called off because it was under control in rapid fashion. Deputy Chief Franke praised his firefighters Continue Reading