ISP Trooper Squad Car Struck In Williamson County
DUQUOIN - On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-unit traffic crash on N Russell Street South of W Deyoung Street (IL Route 13), Williamson County, involving an ISP Trooper. At approximately 7:50 p.m., an ISP Trooper had the right of way and was traveling eastbound on W Deyoung Street (IL Route 13). Unit 1, a 1995 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, was traveling on N Russell Street, came to a stop at the red light and continued Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com