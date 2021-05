Statements from Andrew Shaw, President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Stan Bowman and Team Physician Dr. Michael Terry. My first game as a rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks still sticks out in my mind. In my second shift, I had my first fight in the National Hockey League. I followed that up with my first NHL goal in the second period. From that point on, I knew I had a chance to be this team's underdog. A player that could represent the city of Chicago's blue-collar mentality. Be their mutt if you will.