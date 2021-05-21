The Dry Is a Mystery You Might Find Hard to Shake

The four-part docuseries from filmmaker Joshua Zeman focusing on serial killer David Berkowitz and the Son of Sam killings and late investigative journalist Maury Terry's attempt to find if more people were involved features too many theories that are "extravagantly unnecessary," says Daniel D'Addario. "Like many of its ilk, The Sons of Sam is so overlong as to begin to poison the viewer against what is meant to be a sympathetic subject," says D'Addario. "The recapitulation of the Son of Sam’s deeds is punishing, and what comes after often has the sketchy quality of unfinished notes. (Not for nothing is the archival news footage we see part of what has been called a 'Satanic panic,' a culture-wide freakout with limited basis in fact.) Modeling the series around Terry’s work has the unfortunate effect — hardly a new one — of treating the real killings of real people as the jumping-off point for grand theories told with an eye on their power to shock and amaze. Perhaps these victims deserved better."