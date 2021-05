There are times when a nightcap and a midnight snack feel just a bit too indulgent. Usually, you’d have to choose between that bitter, refreshing Negroni or a bowl of your favorite ice cream. But now you can have your cocktail and eat it too. Brooklyn-based ice cream company Oddfellows recently announced a line of liquor-laced ice cream with their ‘Boozy Capsule.’ The lineup includes six flavors inspired by cocktails from some of the world’s most famous bars like Death & Co., Attaboy, and more. Plus, OddFellows will donate 10% of proceeds from the limited release to Another Round Another Rally, a charity providing education and emergency aid to folks in the hospitality industry.