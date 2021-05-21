newsbreak-logo
FYI, Here’s How Long You Should Text Before A First Date

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever watched an episode of Catfish, you know how treacherous the texting waters can be. It’s so easy to fall into that gray area between meeting online and meeting up IRL. And once you start to build a rapport over texting, it can feel even more intimidating to meet face-to-face, because what if that person you’ve been texting with isn’t who you thought you were? While there’s no right answer for how long to text before a first date, it is important to do some texting before a meet-up, if only to check for deal-breakers, and more importantly, for safety reasons.

