FYI, Here’s How Long You Should Text Before A First Date

On a first date, an Aries is determined to dazzle you, especially if they initiated the date. They aren’t as concerned with diving deep into getting to know you right away–they want to live in the moment and not weigh down a good time with any potential heaviness. If you’re going to impress them, don’t shy away from their playful banter or debates. Even if the topics seem pointless, Aries have strong opinions and love to share them. If you can prove that you have your own and can challenge them, they might be caught off guard, but in a good way. Aries wants a partner who can keep up, so show them you can.