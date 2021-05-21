newsbreak-logo
Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 13:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 03:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Stranger Creek at Easton. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 12:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling on Saturday. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, All roads out of Easton except for highway 192 west of 231st street in Easton are closed. In addition, water covers Millwood Road, 3 miles north of Easton. Water depth is 6 inches across the eastbound lane. * Impact...At 21.5 feet, Most of Easton east of 231st Street floods. Several homes experience water on the first floor. Water nearly surrounds but does not enter the former Easton grade school. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sat 7pm 7am 7pm Stranger Creek Easton 17.0 19.8 Fri 12pm 19.1 15.3 10.0

