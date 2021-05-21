newsbreak-logo
Leavenworth County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Leavenworth by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Leavenworth The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek near Tonganoxie affecting Leavenworth County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Stranger Creek near Tonganoxie. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 5:46 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 2.8 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Low-lying farmland along the creek floods. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, County Highway 6 floods about 3 miles east of Tonganoxie. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sat Sun 7am 7pm 7am Stranger Creek Tonganoxie 23.0 23.9 Sat 5am 23.8 21.8 12.9

alerts.weather.gov
