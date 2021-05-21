newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Putnam County, OH

Putnam County court records

By Editorials
Lima News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid W. Daniels, 54, 1035 Heritage Trail, Ottawa, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for domestic violence. He was given credit for 156 days served. Two counts of felonious assault were dismissed. Sebastion L. Hernandez, 25, 517 W. Main St., Leipsic, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for...

www.limaohio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus Grove, OH
Putnam County, OH
Government
City
Leipsic, OH
City
Findlay, OH
County
Putnam County, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Greenville, OH
City
Stryker, OH
City
Huntington, OH
City
Troy, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Workers Compensation#Distracted Driving#Foreclosure#County Court#County Jail#Center Court#State Court#New Cases Flagstar Bank#Fra#Ovi#State Route 613#Norfolk Southern Railroad#Continental#Lvnv Funding#Llc#Sac Finance Inc#Blanchard Valley Hospital#Heritage Trail#V Kelly Services Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Continental, OHCrescent-News

Continental council discusses recent boil advisory

CONTINENTAL — During its meeting earlier this week, Continental Village Council discussed several village issues while also approving a handful of legislative items, including holding the first reading on resolutions to place three levy renewals on an upcoming ballot. During the meeting, officials discussed the village’s recent water boil alert.
Putnam County, OHLima News

Today’s latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• All area counties are in the Level 2 (orange) public emergency, with an increased exposure and spread of COVID-19. Allen, Auglaize and Putnam Counties are also marked as having a high case incidence. Hardin dropped from Level 3 to Level 2. • Rite Aid pharmacies are expanding coronavirus vaccine...
Lima, OHNorthwest Signal

ODOT seeking public comment on projects

LIMA – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects in Defiance and Putnam counties:. DEFIANCE COUNTY. U.S. Route 24 and Westbound Baltimore Street Ramp (PID: 109144) –...
Putnam County, OHcontinentalenews.com

Wehri & Fuller – Putnam Co Council on Aging Employees of the Month

The Council on Aging would like to showcase our next two employees who are being honored for the month of May for going above and beyond. They are Dick Wehri and Ron Fuller! Both Dick and Ron are drivers with our agency. Dick is a driver we can always depend on to help out wherever needed. He has so much respect for his fellow co-workers and our clients. His dedication to our agency runs much deeper than driving. He is our agency handy-man that can fix anything. Dick is always looking for ways to improve our building and grounds, from mowing the grass to pulling weeds to completing repairs around the office. There’s not much Dick cannot do! He is an amazing person and we are blessed to have him a part of our Council on Aging family!
Allen County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Continental, OHCrescent-News

Village of Continental under water boil alert

CONTINENTAL — The Putnam County Sheriff's office has issued a release stating that until further notice the entire village of Continental is under a boil water advisory. Residents should not drink water without boiling it first or use bottled water. Bring water to a boil, let it boil for at...
Allen County, OHweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Paulding, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ OHC003-125-137-102215- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0015.210510T1017Z-210512T2327Z/ /FTJO1.1.ER.210510T1017Z.210511T0600Z.210511T2327Z.NO/ 1201 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Auglaize River near Fort Jennings. * From this morning to Wednesday evening. * At 11:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.2 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins along the Auglaize River with secondary roads and agricultural lands as well as homes nearest the river being affected by flood waters. Some evacuations of people and property may be necessary. Target Area: Allen; Paulding; Putnam Forecast flooding increased in duration for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. Wabash River near Bluffton affecting Wells County. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Eel River at North Manchester affecting Miami, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko and Cass Counties. Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wabash, Huntington, Blackford, Wells and Jay Counties. Ottawa River near Kalida affecting Putnam County. Auglaize River near Defiance Power Plant affecting Defiance County. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen and Paulding Counties. Maumee River at Napoleon affecting Henry County. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. Saint Marys River at St. Mary`s River near Fort Wayne affecting Allen County. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers.
Putnam County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 21:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Putnam; Van Wert The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Grant County in central Indiana Blackford County in east central Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Southeastern Huntington County in northeastern Indiana Wells County in northeastern Indiana Allen County in west central Ohio Southeastern Paulding County in west central Ohio Putnam County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring with water over the roads in some areas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lima, Marion, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Delphos, Portland, Hartford City, Gas City, Ottawa, Berne, Upland, Fort Shawnee, Fairmount, Dunkirk, Spencerville, Albany, Columbus Grove and Leipsic. Additional rainfall of around 0.5 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding.
Ottawa, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 100 years

COLUMBUS GROVE — Celebrating a century of service to the community, the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce took time Tuesday evening to reflect on a difficult year. Becky Fruchey, executive director of the chamber, welcomed participants Tuesday evening to the 100th celebration of the Ottawa chamber at the Sycamore Lake Wine Company. She said it says a lot about a community to continue supporting a chamber for 100 years. They are fortunate to have the support of their members past and present who give their time and talents to the community.
Putnam County, OHputnamsentinel.com

Passing through Safety City

OTTAWA — Parents and other caregivers often warn children of the potential hazards they could face. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week, nearly 500 Putnam County kindergartners and pre-K kids received and will receive practical hands-on training in how to avoid these possible pitfalls. An annual event sponsored...
Putnam County, OHputnamsentinel.com

County native airs the unearthly

PUTNAM COUNTY — Born and raised in Putnam County, Melissa (Luersman) Davies has always enjoyed folklore. She is intrigued by unexplained phenomena. Since 2018 she has pursued that interest by researching and airing podcasts about nearly 40 locations in Ohio, including her most recent site, the Gilboa Cholera Cemetery. “I...
Fort Jennings, OHLima News

Free tech help available at the library in Fort Jennings

FORT JENNINGS — Tech help is available for people needing assistance with their smartphone, iPad or tablet. Technology trainers will be available between 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at the Putnam County District Library in Fort Jennings, 655 N. Water St., Fort Jennings. For more information call...