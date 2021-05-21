Putnam County court records

Effective: 2021-05-10 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ OHC003-125-137-102215- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0015.210510T1017Z-210512T2327Z/ /FTJO1.1.ER.210510T1017Z.210511T0600Z.210511T2327Z.NO/ 1201 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Auglaize River near Fort Jennings. * From this morning to Wednesday evening. * At 11:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.2 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins along the Auglaize River with secondary roads and agricultural lands as well as homes nearest the river being affected by flood waters. Some evacuations of people and property may be necessary. Target Area: Allen; Paulding; Putnam Forecast flooding increased in duration for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. Wabash River near Bluffton affecting Wells County. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Eel River at North Manchester affecting Miami, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko and Cass Counties. Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wabash, Huntington, Blackford, Wells and Jay Counties. Ottawa River near Kalida affecting Putnam County. Auglaize River near Defiance Power Plant affecting Defiance County. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen and Paulding Counties. Maumee River at Napoleon affecting Henry County. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. Saint Marys River at St. Mary`s River near Fort Wayne affecting Allen County. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers.