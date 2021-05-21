Students Honored in Annual Recognition & Pinning Ceremonies
Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS) held two separate annual Recognition and Pinning Ceremonies on Thursday, May 6, 2021, to accommodate for COVID-19 safety guidelines on campus. The ceremonies marked the transition to final year internships, fieldwork, and rotations for third-year undergraduate health sciences students, first-year master of athletic training students, second-year occupational therapy doctoral students, and third-year doctor of pharmacy students.news.drake.edu