Des Moines, IA

Students Honored in Annual Recognition & Pinning Ceremonies

drake.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS) held two separate annual Recognition and Pinning Ceremonies on Thursday, May 6, 2021, to accommodate for COVID-19 safety guidelines on campus. The ceremonies marked the transition to final year internships, fieldwork, and rotations for third-year undergraduate health sciences students, first-year master of athletic training students, second-year occupational therapy doctoral students, and third-year doctor of pharmacy students.

news.drake.edu
