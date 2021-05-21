The L.A. TACO Guide To Eating Veg: Taco Crawling On The Eastside

It’s a gloomy Sunday morning in early May. Nestled on the corner of Avenue 26 and Humboldt Ave in Lincoln Heights, Maria Pitones is posted up under an ez-up canopy, in an enclosed and industrial alley way. She is surrounded by tables and chairs set up diner style, and stands over a portable mini-stove, pouring in the perfect amount of flavorful carnitas fat into a large pot of frijoles and mashing slowly and carefully. Her son, Luis Pitones is standing over a flat top grill, warming tortillas, grilling some fresh cactus and standing alongside a cazo, a huge, semi-cone shaped, metal cooking pot, filled with some juicy, tender and perfectly spiced and flavored carnitas, cuero, and buche. It’s a first visit for me in my search for some good carnitas and it’s a regular weekend for Luis, working alongside his mom and carrying on his late father, Miguel Pitones’s, dream to watch his carnitas business, Carnitas Alto Estilo, flourish.