Los Angeles, CA

The L.A. TACO Guide To Eating Veg: Taco Crawling On The Eastside

By Heriberto Rodriguez
LATACO
 1 day ago
This is volume one of our new guide to the best vegan and vegetarian tacos in Los Angeles. “How can you be vegetarian if you’re Mexican,” was the second most common question I received in elementary school, only after, “if you were on a deserted island, would you eat…” (the answer is no).

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

