Learning takes many paths, and at Shady Grove Elementary School in Burnet, one path meanders through the campus’ STEAM Lab. “We call it STEAM, but it’s similar to a maker space. Really, the focus is encouraging creativity in their learning and letting the kids explore,” said Shady Grove Principal Tasha Breseño. “Yes, their teachers give them some guidance, but it’s a chance for the kids to have some more control over their learning.”