Corvus Energy, the Norway and Canada-based marine battery maker, has announced that it will be developing large marine fuel cell power systems in cooperation with Toyota. “Adding fuel cell modules to our product portfolio is a natural step for Corvus and advances our vision to be the leading supplier of zero-emission marine solutions. Fuel cell technology has reached a maturity level where scale-up of systems will be the next step. Toyota is in the forefront of the development and is by far the best partner for us to make this a success,” said Corvus Energy CEO Geir Bjorkeli.