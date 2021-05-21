How GQ Editor Sam Hine Found the Perfect Leather Blazer
After years of fruitless eBay searches, though, the arbiters of cool at Supreme finally answered Sam's prayers with a slick, well-tailored version in their Spring-Summer 2019 collection. "It's got a sleazy Uncut Gems vibe and a really easy, boxy fit," Sam says. "In other words, it's perfect."