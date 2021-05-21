How GQ Editor Sam Hine Found the Perfect Leather Blazer

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stubble is in a facial hair gray area. Do it wrong and the effect is less John Hamm, more “too lazy to shave.” But short whiskers can absolutely be sharp. Just as a buzz cut or crew cut is very much a hair style, a 5 o’clock shadow is very much a beard style. The thing is, there is a big difference between ignoring your beard simply because you don’t want to tend to it and wearing your stubble with intention. It’s the same as buzzing your entire head and looking like a tennis ball, or going to the barber and getting lined up up correctly, with a clean neck and a slight fade.