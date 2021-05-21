newsbreak-logo
How GQ Editor Sam Hine Found the Perfect Leather Blazer

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For ages, GQ senior associate editor Sam Hine's menswear white whale was a vintage leather blazer. After years of fruitless eBay searches, though, the arbiters of cool at Supreme finally answered Sam's prayers with a slick, well-tailored version in their Spring-Summer 2019 collection. “It’s got a sleazy Uncut Gems vibe and a really easy, boxy fit,” Sam says. “In other words, it’s perfect."

