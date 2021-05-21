newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

True Crime: How DNA Evidence Suggests That An Executed Man May Have Been Innocent After All

By Kristen Mae
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On April 20, 2017, Ledell Lee was put to death by the state of Arkansas via lethal injection. He’d been convicted of murdering Debra Reese, a 26-year-old in Jacksonville, Ark., back in 1993. Lee had always maintained his innocence, insisting in an interview with the BBC the day before his execution that his last words would be the same words he’d been saying for 22 years: “I am an innocent man.”

www.scarymommy.com
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Ledell Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#True Crime#Dna Evidence#Violent Death#Violent Crime#Execution Drugs#Criminal Court#The Innocence Project#F B I#A C L U#Man#Conviction#Alibi Witnesses#Executions#Unreliable Witnesses#Fingerprints#Inmate#Lethal Injection#Murdering Reese#Genetic Material
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
BBC
Related
Arkansas StateTribune-Star

Kelly Hawes column: Did Arkansas execute an innocent man?

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is still holding out hope he made the right call. “Whenever you make tough decisions, whenever you have to carry out the decision of a jury, you realize it’s been reviewed by the Supreme Court at every level,” he said. “They affirmed the convictions, and it’s my duty to carry out the law.”
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Central Arkansas lawmen part of federal team

Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies in many circumstances must collaborate to fight violent crime in the area. The "GET ROCK" task force, or the Gang Enforcement Task Force, has the job of fighting violent crime in Central Arkansas, including Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Pulaski County and other areas. According to...
Arkansas StatePosted by
THV11

Another Arkansas man arrested, charged in U.S. Capitol riot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another Arkansas man has been charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. According to the Department of Justice, Jon Thomas Mott of Flippin was arrested May 13 and charged with the following:. 1 Count of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted...