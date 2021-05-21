Planning Board reviews plans for marijuana shop
Cal Verde Naturals, the first of two recreational marijuana stores planning to open at 1010 Pleasant St. in Belmont, presented their plans to the Planning Board on May 18. Cal Verde Naturals is managed by Winchester couple Kelly and Stephen Tomasello, and in compliance with the Town of Belmont by-laws, they are seeking a special permit to operate their adult-use marijuana establishment. The store is completely self-funded with no outside investors.www.wickedlocal.com