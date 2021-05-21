Planning Board reviews plans for marijuana shop

In 1935 Henry B. Jackson, a master at Belmont Hill School, and his wife, Mary Field, commissioned architects Derby, Barnes and Champney and builder FC Alexander of Boston to build their home located at 89 Fletcher Road in Belmont. At the time, the value of the nearly 8,000-square-foot, Norman Country Revival style home overlooking Boston with four living levels, six bedrooms and 6.5 baths was $34,500, according to Carolyn Boyle, realtor with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. The home is co-listed by Boyle and Lisa May of Gibson Sotheby for $6.5 million. It officially came on the market May 13.