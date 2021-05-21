newsbreak-logo
What Pep Guardiola Has Said About Phil Foden Ahead of England's Euro 2021 Squad Selection

harryasiddall
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kh0S_0a7CBuBI00

In what has been a breakthrough year for the youngster, Foden really has shone on the biggest of stages.

The 20 year-old scored the vital second goal in Manchester City's Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund, and showcased his skills in the subsequent semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

It's likely he'll be named in Gareth Southgate's starting eleven for the upcoming international clashes, never-mind the squad. But in his press conference earlier on Friday afternoon, Pep Guardiola has provided his thoughts on Phil Foden's possible selection.

"Hopefully, we try to help him. It's a normal process, he's growing up to be the team. Soon, hopefully not, but he might decrease. Now is the moment we try to help him, he likes to play 24 hours," the Manchester City manager explained.

Pep Guardiola continued, "His career is going all the time in a good moment. Now is a moment he has to understand how difficult is this business. I'm sure he's humble, knows what will happen and will help the guys who wants the best. He'll grow up as a football player."

Foden has scored eight goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this season, in a very new position on the left wing.

He's made that spot his own and it could be one he takes up for England, when they play their opening game against Croatia next month.

