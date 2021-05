Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth was sworn in as the 80th president of the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) on Sunday at Heritage Memorial Church. The event began at 2 p.m. with NSA Executive Director Jonathan F. Thompson serving as the emcee for the swearing in. Thompson began by introducing a few guests in the crowd and inviting a number of representatives to share proclamations or letters to Stanforth. These letters included personal sentiments as well as congratulatory messages for his new position.