Cars

The popemobile is going all-electric thanks to Fisker

By K. Holt
Engadget
 1 day ago

EV maker Fisker is building an all-electric popemobile based on its Ocean SUV. It plans to deliver the vehicle to the Vatican next year. Fisker co-founders Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker met with Pope Francis on Thursday to present their concept for a greener popemobile. It will have an all-glass cupola that will allow the pope to greet the public. Presumably, the EV will be armored and the glass will be bulletproof, as has been the case with popemobiles built by Mercedes-Benz.

www.engadget.com
Henrik Fisker
Pope Francis
