The popemobile is going all-electric thanks to Fisker

The Italian company Automobili Estrema recently unveiled its Fulminea, a car that may be vaporware, or may be real, or may be something I dreamt and am willing into existence. This is an all-electric supercar that may in fact be a hypercar. Estrema says that it will go from zero to 62 mph in two seconds and from zero to 200 mph in under 10 seconds. Estrema says that four electric motors will make over 2,000 horsepower. Estrema says that it will have a WLTP range of 323 miles. Estrema says that it will weigh just 3,307 pounds. Estrema says that its battery will be solid-state and use ultra-capacitors.