Two 15% hikes approved for Redlands wastewater rates

By Jennifer Iyer
Redlands Daily Facts
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRedlands wastewater service rates will go up by 15% July 1 and another 15% one year later after the City Council on Tuesday, May 18, gave final approval to the increases. The citizen Utilities Advisory Commission recommended the changes in March to help pay for $40 million in needed upgrades to the city’s sewer treatment plant, which officials say are long overdue. Staff are also looking into bonds and state loans to help pay for the work.

