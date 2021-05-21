newsbreak-logo
Biden bestows Medal of Honor on Korean War veteran

fox44news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Friday to a 94-year-old retired Army colonel for bravery under enemy fire more than a half-century ago in the Korean War. It took a policy change for retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. to receive the military’s highest honor. The 2020...

www.fox44news.com
U.S. PoliticsTribTown.com

South Korea’s Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seeking renewed diplomatic urgency by the U.S. on curbing North Korea’s nuclear program in his meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday, even as the White House signals that it is taking a longer view on the issue. Before the meeting — just the...
Militarykfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Receives The Medal Of Honor

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran, retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. When Ralph was a 1st Lieutenant, he distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Commander, 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during the period of November 25, and 26, 1950, in Korea. He served as courageous example and showed extraordinary leadership in battle during a daylight attack on an enemy hill, as he intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire. This allowed the Army Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize the hill. This is all according to a statement from the White House where Ralph was yesterday, along side President Biden and President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, as he received the Medal of Honor. Congratulations Ralph and THANK YOU for your service.
Foreign PolicyIdaho8.com

US destroyer backs up Biden’s tough words in South China Sea

A United States Navy warship sailed near disputed Beijing-controlled islands in the South China Sea on Thursday — just hours after US President Joe Biden said the US must protect open access to the waterway. The guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur performed what the US Navy calls a “freedom of...
MilitaryPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
Beverly, MAStars and Stripes

Korean War hero's niece objects to selling of veterans post named for him

BEVERLY, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — When Joseph Vittori was killed in the Korean War, the death of the 22-year-old Beverly man left his parents devastated. As a way to pay tribute to their son and help ease the pain of losing him, Dora and Peter Vittori donated land on their vegetable farm on Brimbal Avenue for the construction of a veterans post in his memory.
Militaryfortgordonnews.com

World War II Veterans to receive Purple Hearts

WASHINGTON — A pair of World War II Veterans have recently been approved by the acting Army secretary to receive Purple Hearts over 76 years after being wounded during the Battle of Normandy. Because of racial inequalities, both Johnnie Jones, a 101-year-old former warrant officer, and Ozzie Fletcher, a 99-year-old...
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Big Red One honors Vietnam veteran and winner of Medal of Honor

The 1st Infantry Division continued its Year of Honor Wednesday by telling the story of a Vietnam Veteran who won a Medal of Honor. The veteran in question was Staff Sgt. James L. Bondsteel. Fort Riley Commanding General Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims spoke about Bondsteel, a former Big Red...
POTUSMSNBC

Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.
Baltic, OHtimes-gazette.com

Headstone dedicated in honor of Civil War veteran brothers

BALTIC A familiar phrase regarding U.S. military personnel killed or wounded in action is "all gave some, some gave all" is especially true for the Miller family of Baltic. The family lost two of three brothers, Tobias Miller and Stephen Miller, in the second battle of Fort Wagner in South Carolina, July 18, 1863, during the American Civil War.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden damages NATO with his extraordinary Nord Stream 2 gift to Vladimir Putin

On one of the most important measures of American leadership against Vladimir Putin's aggression, President Joe Biden is now weaker than former President Donald Trump. That must be our incontrovertible assessment if Axios's reporting on Tuesday is accurate. After all, Jonathan Swan reports that Biden has decided to waive sanctions on a German company involved in completing the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. Absurdly, the Biden administration will sanction Russian ships involved in the pipeline's concluding construction but not the actual company involved in it. This is apparently because Biden believes that sanctioning the pipeline out of existence will cause more harm with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government than it will accrue benefits to NATO and European security.