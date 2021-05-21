newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Man City Plan For Premier League Trophy Celebration Consists of Four Names

By Adam Booker
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago

The Etihad club will lift it’s third Premier League trophy in four seasons, while it will also be the first league title that will not be lifted by long time club captain Vincent Kompany.

However, the club will have some special guests to present the trophy to the squad.

As per reports initially from the Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan, club legend Colin Bell’s son, Jon, will join 15-year-old brain tumour survivor Jake Tindale to present the star studded squad with the silverware.

Colin Bell sadly passed away earlier this season at the age of 74, and will go down as one of the club’s all-time great players. A banner with a picture of the Manchester City legend has remained within the stadium bowl since Bell’s death and the players wore 'number eight' shirts before the Carabao Cup semi-final win at Old Trafford to honour the all-time great.

The courageous brain tumour survivor, Jake Tindale will also be in attendance, and on the pitch for the trophy ceremony. The 15-year-old, who had a tumour removed just days before Christmas, is a lifelong Manchester City fan and will have the great honour of presenting some of his heroes with the biggest trophy on offer in the country.

Pep Guardiola recently spoke out about the honour it is for the club to be joined by the pair on the final day of the season.

“This has been such a difficult time for everyone, and especially the family and friends of Colin Bell and Jake Tindale,” said the Manchester City boss.

He continued, “Colin was such a wonderful player for this club, and we were all devastated about his passing. His legend has spurred all of us on this season and we are privileged to have Jon here to walk the trophy out in front of the stand named after his father.”

“We are also delighted to be able to have Jake here to present the trophy over to the team. When we heard about the story of his illness at Christmas time, we all wanted the opportunity to meet him and wish him well.”

“Now we get that chance to do that in a truly memorable way, and I hope he and Jon both have a wonderful day on Sunday.”

The Premier League trophy will then be subsequently lifted in front of 10,000 supporters by Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho - with the Argentine legend leaving the club at the end of next month, with a switch to Barcelona expected to be confirmed after the Champions League final.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

