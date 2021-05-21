Drug court holds first public graduation since 2019
The Mingo County Drug Court was able to celebrate its fourth graduation in a public ceremony Monday morning with three people completing the program. The Mingo County Drug Court was established in 2017 with the first group of graduates in 2018, according to Chief Probation Officer Toyna Webb. There have been graduation ceremonies each year with participants being surrounded by family and friends to support them. However, the 2020 graduation was held virtually.www.mingomessenger.com