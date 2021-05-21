newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mingo County, WV

Drug court holds first public graduation since 2019

By Terry L. May @terryl315
Posted by 
Mingo Messenger
Mingo Messenger
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mingo County Drug Court was able to celebrate its fourth graduation in a public ceremony Monday morning with three people completing the program. The Mingo County Drug Court was established in 2017 with the first group of graduates in 2018, according to Chief Probation Officer Toyna Webb. There have been graduation ceremonies each year with participants being surrounded by family and friends to support them. However, the 2020 graduation was held virtually.

www.mingomessenger.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
633
Followers
480
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mingo County, WV
Government
County
Mingo County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduation Ceremonies#County Court#County Jail#Circuit Court#Covid#Mingo County Circuit#Graduates#Officer#Assistant Manager#April Tomblin#Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ellis County, TXmidlothianmirror.com

Ellis courts hold first jury selection in 15 months

On Thursday, May 20, the 40th District Court of Texas held its first jury trial in 15 months. In the midst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Office of Court Administration (OCA) and the Texas Supreme Court suspended jury trials and postponed most cases to prevent further virus outbreaks. As the State of Texas opens back up, Ellis County’s district courts are implementing measures to honor the fundamental right to trial by jury.
Jonesboro, ARjonesboro.org

Project SEARCH Graduates

Mayor Copenhaver met with he recent graduates of Project SEARCH, a nine-month internship program for young adults with disabilities coordinated by Mary Housewright. The interns complete three rotations at partnering businesses and gain the necessary skills to obtain competitive employment. The graduates were presented with leadership coins and given an administrative tour.
Starkville, MSwcbi.com

Starkville leaders hold first public hearing on city-wide curfew for minors

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night, the city of Starkville held its first public hearing to discuss the mayor’s proposal to adopt a city-wide curfew for minors. Mayor Lynn Spruill called for the hearing on putting the curfew in place as part of the ongoing effort to halt the rise in youth crime. From January to May, Starkville Police say they’ve charged 10 juveniles as adults with violent crimes.
Mcdowell County, WVWest Virginia Record

Former prisoner sues McDowell County Commission for excessive force

BLUEFIELD — A former prisoner is suing McDowell County Commission and several officers alleging that he was subjected to cruel and unusual punishment while he was incarcerated at the Stevens Correctional Center. Sgt. Aaron Cantrell, C.O. Jeremy Davis and C.O. Andrew Frazier were also named as defendants in the suit,...
Dodge County, NEFremont Tribune

Drug court graduate learns confidence through program

Throughout her three years in the Dodge County Adult Drug Court, Judge Geoffrey Hall said Tara Milbrandt had been nothing but persistent. “You’ve not had an easy path, you’ve not always had a win or success,” he told her. “But because you were able to learn and grow and develop and believe in yourself, I truly believe that is the secret to your success.”
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Drug Court marks milestone

“I bet you look a little bit different than your mug shots,” West Huddleston said Monday as he addressed the 50th graduating class of Allen County Superior Court's Drug Court. A few hushed laughs could be heard around the gymnasium of the McMillan Park Community Center. “I do,” said Huddleston,...
Douglas County, KSLJWORLD

‘I came in broken and came out whole’: Lawrence man first to complete Drug Court program, sees charges dropped

The last few years for Kenneth Reed have been much like a biblical parable, Douglas County District Court Judge Kay Huff said Friday during an event honoring Reed. While many believed Reed’s drug use and associated criminal problems in Douglas County were a lost cause, Huff said Douglas County’s Drug Court had faith in a different outcome. And that faith paid off, as Reed, 45, recently became the first person to finish the county’s Drug Court program.
Salem, NJsouthjerseyobserver.com

Cumberland/Gloucester/Salem Vicinage to Hold Virtual Drug Court Graduations May 19

The drug court programs in Gloucester and Salem counties will hold virtual graduation celebrations on Wednesday, May 19 at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. Superior Court Judge Sandra Lopez will preside over the events, which will celebrate the success of 11 participants who have met all requirements and have successfully completed the program.Advertisements.
Grundy County, ILWSPY NEWS

Two Individuals Graduate From Grundy Co. Drug Court Program

Two individuals graduated from the Grundy County Drug Court program on Tuesday. George Wicks, 29, of Morris was arrested by the Morris Police Department for possession of a controlled substance in March of 2019. In September of 2019, Wicks pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class four...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Mistrial declared in Westerly murder case, first jury trial in state court since COVID began

PROVIDENCE — A mistrial was declared Thursday after the jury became deadlocked in the first jury trial in state Superior Court since the COVID pandemic began. The jury couldn't reach a verdict in the trial of Nelson Dearce, a 53-year-old Westerly man accused of stabbing to death a man who was visiting his ex-girlfriend in January 2018. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and domestic violence assault with a dangerous weapon inside a dwelling.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Winchester Public Schools holds first vaccine clinic for students

WINCHESTER — Daniel Morgan Intermediate School sixth-grader Halston Wright, 12, has been attending school virtually for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As he waited in line at Handley High School on Wednesday afternoon to get his first shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, he said he will feel safer returning to school full-time in the fall. He added that he wants to encourage more people to get vaccinated and that he’s looking forward to no longer wearing a face mask in most public places once he’s fully vaccinated.
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

4 wanted on bench warrants, according to Harrison County West Virginia Probation Office

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison Chief Probation Officer Mike Burnside's Office on Monday asked for help locating four men wanted on bench warrants. Wanted, according to Probation Officer Eric Spatafore, are: Aaron Michael Wilson, 26, of Clarksburg and formerly of Fairmont; Scott Williams Jones, 43, of Clarksburg; Billy Ray Reed, 37, of Clarksburg; and Raymond Allen Conners II, 24, of Clarksburg.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

The Eleventh Rule of Court Packing Is Hold a 90-Minute Public "Meeting" Over Zoom

On May 4, a notice appeared in the Federal Register. President Biden's Commission on the Supreme Court will hold its first public meeting on May 19. The event will be over Zoom. And it will last only 90 minutes. This effort does not bode well for public deliberation. Given the strict time constraints, I doubt many, or even any of the 36 members of the committee will speak. There will probably be enough time for the chairs to make opening remarks, and introduce everyone.