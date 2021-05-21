Drug court holds first public graduation since 2019

WINCHESTER — Daniel Morgan Intermediate School sixth-grader Halston Wright, 12, has been attending school virtually for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As he waited in line at Handley High School on Wednesday afternoon to get his first shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, he said he will feel safer returning to school full-time in the fall. He added that he wants to encourage more people to get vaccinated and that he’s looking forward to no longer wearing a face mask in most public places once he’s fully vaccinated.