The Kiwanis Club of Forrest City held the drawing for their Giving Tree fundraiser this morning. Lester Miller of Wynne was the winner of the apple tree covered in gift certificates. The club raised a little over $1,600 to be put toward youth programs in Forrest City. Pictured, from left, are: Kiwanis members Chad Phillips, with First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas, Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams and Robert Summers, with East Arkansas Community College.