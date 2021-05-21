Belmont releases abandoned property notice of names

11:24 p.m.: Personnel responded to a cooking fire confined to a container on Slade Street. Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 1, Rescue 1 and Car 3 (Shift Commander) were dispatched from quarters for the Alarm of Fire. Fire Alarm transmitted Box 546 for the report of smoke in the building. On arrival Car 3 established Incident Command and Engine 1 entered the building to begin the investigation. Engine 1 reported to Command that there was a light smoke condition in the building due to unattended cooking and that there was no fire. Engine 1 also stated that there would be no need for a smoke ejector as the smoke had mostly dissipated. Companies were directed to "hold up on the lines." Command released Engine 2 and Ladder 1 from the scene and returned to full service. The fire alarm system was reset. Incident Command was terminated and the "All Out" on Box 546 was ordered. Engine 1, Rescue 1 and Car 3 returned to full service.