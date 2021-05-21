newsbreak-logo
Belmont releases abandoned property notice of names

Wicked Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a notice of names of persons appearing to be owners of abandoned property for the calendar year 2019: Bayonle Adeseye Ademola, Arcpoint Strategic Communications, Veronica Armstrong, Graham Backman, Andrew W. Baker, Leah Bashabe, Melissa K. Bennett, John P. Bracey, Cynthia B. Burns, Leah Cirker-Stark, Nathan L. Cohen, Conopco, Katherine Cox, Charles Cross, Jenna Crowley, Yingying Cui, Julia Cunningham, Tara Griffin Damian, Damnation Alley Distillery Jane F. Defranco, Hilary L. Duffy, Estate of Mable Mcgrath, Estate of William Marsh, Bernard J. Fallon Jr., Joseph H. Fang, Sam Finn, Paul Firth, Molly E. Gavin, Dianne Georgian-Smith, Mira Guo, Kenneth Hafen, Andrew Hall,Ava Iannuzzi, Marton Kanasz-Nagy,Frank J. Kaszynski, Erin Kelly, Charlotte Sophia Krontiris, Liza Leshchiner, Yinghua Li, Yinghua Li, Yi-chia Lin, Jerby Livnat, Jacqueline Mahoney, Mast, Conneely Mullan, William J. Munichiello Jr., Philippe Nain, Ian K. Peck, Registry Of Deeds, Maria Sachs, Sarah Sadavoy,Silver Musik, Stephen G. Sisak, Catherine Smith, Crystal R. Sroka, Julie Stanley, Tesla Lease TR, Ernest W. Thebado Jr., Christopher Trembly, Edward Vidito, Fazal Wahab, Waverly St., Duncan Craig Wheeler, Yinghui Xu, Benjamin Louis Young and Dongmei Yu.

www.wickedlocal.com
