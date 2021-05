ROSELLE, NJ — The Roselle Public School District has announced the appointment of Ibrahim Halsey as the new head football coach at Abraham Clark High School. Halsey, a graduate of Elizabeth High School, was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, PrepStar High School All American and Star-Ledger Offensive Player of the Year in 2001. He continued his academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois, where he earned the Newcomer of the Year Award in 2003 and later served as team captain. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he completed his master’s degree in special education at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.